Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 226,903 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 158.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,093 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 226,903 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Netflix were worth $35,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 927.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after buying an additional 159,578,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Netflix by 903.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,002,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76,840,318 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $366,932.20. This represents a 99.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.86 and a 1-year high of $130.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.29. The company has a market cap of $326.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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