Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 6,218 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 183.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,603 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Tesla were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Tesla by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $14,487,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $1,035,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $393.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business's 50 day moving average is $407.39 and its 200 day moving average is $411.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 360.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $403.92.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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