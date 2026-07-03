Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,923 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 57,775 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.28% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $41,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,298 shares of the technology company's stock worth $205,827,000 after acquiring an additional 35,448 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,472,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,774 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,807 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $53,510,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $133.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $125.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $135.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $148.04.

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Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.7%

CHKP opened at $136.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $112.23 and a 52 week high of $232.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.64 and a 200-day moving average of $152.88.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 38.37%.The business had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at $562,242.24. This trade represents a 86.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

See Also

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