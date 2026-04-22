Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,285 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 15,178 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $74,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $251.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $206.63 and a 12-month high of $268.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.75. The firm has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total transaction of $469,625.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Union Pacific from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore raised shares of Union Pacific from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $267.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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