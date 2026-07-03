Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $52.56 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,311 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 40,131 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Oracle were worth $52,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

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Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $140.27 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $404.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $186.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.58.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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