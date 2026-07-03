Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $87.52 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,376 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 7,448 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $87,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchyra Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

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Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $621.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $577.59 and a 200-day moving average of $562.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $433.00 and a 1-year high of $674.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.Deere & Company's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Deere & Company's payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $672.00 to $607.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $775.00 to $685.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $752.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $642.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

See Also

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