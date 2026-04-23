Boston Trust Walden Corp Invests $43.36 Million in The Marzetti Company $MZTI

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 263,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,355,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Marzetti as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marzetti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marzetti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marzetti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marzetti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marzetti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company's stock.

Marzetti Stock Performance

Shares of MZTI stock opened at $127.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company's 50 day moving average price is $149.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.35. The Marzetti Company has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $193.26.

Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $509.77 million for the quarter. Marzetti had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.25%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marzetti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Marzetti's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MZTI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marzetti in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Marzetti from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Marzetti from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Marzetti from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $182.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marzetti

Marzetti Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

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