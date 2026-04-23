Free Trial
→ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Boston Trust Walden Corp Invests $43.36 Million in The Marzetti Company $MZTI

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Marzetti logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 263,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,355,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Marzetti as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marzetti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marzetti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marzetti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marzetti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marzetti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company's stock.

Marzetti Stock Performance

Shares of MZTI stock opened at $127.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company's 50 day moving average price is $149.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.35. The Marzetti Company has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $193.26.

Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $509.77 million for the quarter. Marzetti had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.25%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marzetti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Marzetti's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MZTI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marzetti in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Marzetti from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Marzetti from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Marzetti from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $182.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marzetti

Marzetti Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Marzetti Right Now?

Before you consider Marzetti, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marzetti wasn't on the list.

While Marzetti currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
He just named his next 100-bagger
He just named his next 100-bagger
From Porter & Company (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines