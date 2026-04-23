Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,736 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 32,551 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.39% of Axcelis Technologies worth $34,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,566 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,393 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 78,756 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company's stock.

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Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 5.1%

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $139.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.82. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $140.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $238.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.710 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACLS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Russell Low sold 1,244 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $117,010.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 132,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,442,444.92. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $518,160. This trade represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

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