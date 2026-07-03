Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,579 shares of the company's stock after selling 102,898 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.92% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $42,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,639 shares of the company's stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,727 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 159,638 shares of the company's stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATMU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE ATMU opened at $49.63 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies's revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Atmus Filtration Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Insider Transactions at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In related news, CFO Jack Kienzler sold 5,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $232,223.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,131. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Stephanie Disher sold 25,652 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,160,753.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 363,024 shares in the company, valued at $16,426,836. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,240 shares of company stock worth $1,639,860. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

Further Reading

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