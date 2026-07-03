Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,804 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 24,455 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.70% of FactSet Research Systems worth $55,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a "sell" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $252.57.

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FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 2.0%

FDS stock opened at $250.55 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $453.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.16 and a 200 day moving average of $237.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 23.21%.The business had revenue of $622.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $617.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. FactSet Research Systems's payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

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FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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