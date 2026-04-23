Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,744 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 56,496 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Power Integrations worth $22,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,326 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $148,880,000 after buying an additional 21,983 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 35.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,261,281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $90,926,000 after purchasing an additional 595,404 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 7.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,860 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 86,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,901 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.4% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 829,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Power Integrations alerts: Sign Up

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $71.73 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $76.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Power Integrations's payout ratio is currently 220.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Power Integrations from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, December 29th. Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWI

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Gagan Jain sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $167,853.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 30,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,681.18. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $58,473.84. Following the sale, the vice president owned 96,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,456,010.01. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 41,831 shares of company stock worth $1,936,896 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Power Integrations, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Power Integrations wasn't on the list.

While Power Integrations currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here