Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,098 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $60,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $170,083.41. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $142.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $170.99. The stock's 50 day moving average is $150.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $331.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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