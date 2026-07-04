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Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 17,417 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Written by MarketBeat
July 4, 2026
Visa logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its Visa stake by 3.5% in the first quarter, selling 17,417 shares and leaving it with 476,259 shares worth about $143.9 million.
  • Visa reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $3.31 beating estimates and revenue rising 17.1% year over year to $11.23 billion. The company also posted a high return on equity of 65%.
  • Visa announced a $20 billion share buyback and recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share, while analysts largely remain bullish with an average rating of “Buy” and a price target near $398.
  • Interested in Visa? Here are five stocks we like better.

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,259 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 17,417 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Visa were worth $143,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invariant Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $56,455,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,343 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 527,530 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $180,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,922 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Finally, Ticino Wealth bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $1,837,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $361.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.90. The firm has a market cap of $648.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $362.13.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Loop Capital started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $397.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 73,554 shares of company stock worth $24,898,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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