Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 178,789 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. $CSGS

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS - Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 664,666 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 178,789 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 2.33% of CSG Systems International worth $50,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 54,097 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company's stock.

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CSG Systems International Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $80.31 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.73 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 4.57%.The firm had revenue of $323.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from CSG Systems International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. CSG Systems International's dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded CSG Systems International from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSGS

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International NASDAQ: CSGS is a global provider of business support systems and digital monetization solutions designed for communications and media service providers. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the company delivers a suite of subscription billing, customer care, revenue management and digital commerce offerings that enable operators to launch, manage and monetize connectivity, entertainment and IoT services. CSG's software platforms are built to support high-volume transaction processing, real-time rating and modern customer engagement capabilities.

Since its incorporation in 1982, CSG has expanded its footprint across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

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