Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 19,169 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,676 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 19,169 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 3.02% of UFP Technologies worth $51,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UFPT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UFP Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $289.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $198.68 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.87 and a 12 month high of $274.93. The company's 50-day moving average price is $208.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.17.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.07 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: UFPT is a global designer and manufacturer of custom-engineered products using plastics, foams and adhesives. The company partners with customers to develop application-specific solutions through a range of in-house processes, including foam fabrication, die cutting, sheet processing, lamination, machining and assembly services. Its components find use in industries requiring precise material properties, such as medical devices, aerospace, defense, electronics and transportation.

Building on its origins as a specialty foam converter, UFP Technologies has expanded its capabilities to include advanced material technologies, such as thermal management and electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding solutions.

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