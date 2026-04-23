Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 21,880 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,881 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 21,880 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.07% of Agilent Technologies worth $28,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,836.4% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 323 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore raised Agilent Technologies from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $163.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $120.56 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.53. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.16 and a twelve month high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 18.26%.Agilent Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Agilent Technologies's payout ratio is 22.52%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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