Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 24,004 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA - Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,359 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 24,004 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.98% of IDACORP worth $66,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in IDACORP by 1,373.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 134,519 shares of the energy company's stock worth $17,025,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in IDACORP by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 76,871 shares of the energy company's stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in IDACORP by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,097 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the energy company's stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the energy company's stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at IDACORP

In other news, VP Julia A. Hilton sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.79, for a total transaction of $142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at $330,273.27. This represents a 30.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered IDACORP from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on IDACORP from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDACORP

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $144.51 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.15 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.84%.The business had revenue of $405.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. IDACORP's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power's generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

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