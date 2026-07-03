Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 33,488 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,122 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,488 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $80,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,053,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,598,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the company's stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 159,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 24.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $144.22 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $147.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $197.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.96 and a 52 week high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's payout ratio is presently 92.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS reportedly said defensive dividend names like PepsiCo could be poised for a comeback as investors rotate beyond tech-heavy winners. Article Title

UBS reportedly said defensive dividend names like PepsiCo could be poised for a comeback as investors rotate beyond tech-heavy winners. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo announced progress toward its 2030 agriculture goals, reinforcing its sustainability and supply-chain strategy. Article Title

PepsiCo announced progress toward its 2030 agriculture goals, reinforcing its sustainability and supply-chain strategy. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted PepsiCo as an attractive dividend stock and noted its efforts in innovation, marketing, and operational changes, which may support long-term sentiment. Article Title

Several commentary pieces highlighted PepsiCo as an attractive dividend stock and noted its efforts in innovation, marketing, and operational changes, which may support long-term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Barclays and JPMorgan both cut PepsiCo price targets, but kept their ratings unchanged, signaling softer near-term expectations rather than a major thesis change.

Analysts at Barclays and JPMorgan both cut PepsiCo price targets, but kept their ratings unchanged, signaling softer near-term expectations rather than a major thesis change. Neutral Sentiment: UBS also trimmed PepsiCo’s target, saying the long-run story remains intact despite near-term headwinds. Article Title

UBS also trimmed PepsiCo’s target, saying the long-run story remains intact despite near-term headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: News flow ahead of Q2 earnings next week suggests investors are waiting for confirmation on growth, with some reports saying retail interest has cooled and North American top-line trends remain under pressure.

News flow ahead of Q2 earnings next week suggests investors are waiting for confirmation on growth, with some reports saying retail interest has cooled and North American top-line trends remain under pressure. Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo’s agriculture-goals update, executive commentary on “making the simple special,” and leadership appointments in Europe are supportive corporate updates, but likely have limited immediate stock impact.

PepsiCo’s agriculture-goals update, executive commentary on “making the simple special,” and leadership appointments in Europe are supportive corporate updates, but likely have limited immediate stock impact. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts lowered earnings forecasts for upcoming fiscal periods, reinforcing concerns that growth may stay muted in the near term.

Some analysts lowered earnings forecasts for upcoming fiscal periods, reinforcing concerns that growth may stay muted in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Reports that PepsiCo’s North America top-line trends were still under pressure and that the stock may be losing momentum with retail investors could weigh on sentiment into earnings. Article Title

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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