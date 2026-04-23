Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 35,365 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,831 shares of the energy producer's stock after selling 35,365 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $27,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 58.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key ConocoPhillips News

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 506,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $64,495,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $869,822.10. This represents a 98.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $4,128,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,090,689.92. This trade represents a 66.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 734,891 shares of company stock valued at $93,345,692. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:COP opened at $122.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $149.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.19. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $135.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Featured Stories

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