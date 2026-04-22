Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 4,831 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,223 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $92,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13,200.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,615,353.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total value of $751,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,502,992.50. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $355.00 to $348.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $362.00.

View Our Latest Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE JLL opened at $345.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $207.92 and a fifty-two week high of $363.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.25 by $1.46. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 3.03%.The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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