Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 619,895 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN - Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913,884 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 619,895 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.86% of Silgan worth $35,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Silgan by 2,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 627.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S grew its holdings in Silgan by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Silgan by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company's stock.

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Silgan Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $57.04.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.31%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Silgan has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.920-1.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Silgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLGN. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Silgan from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Silgan from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Silgan

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

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