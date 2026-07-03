Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 7,740 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,740 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.58% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $81,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,720.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13,200.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JLL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $394.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JLL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 402 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total value of $121,295.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,258.37. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $327.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $246.07 and a 52 week high of $363.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.53 and a 200-day moving average of $318.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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