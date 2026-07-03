Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 8,567 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,367 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,567 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $42,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,227.05. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,241,554. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $377.16 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $445.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business's 50 day moving average is $409.48 and its 200 day moving average is $349.05. The stock has a market cap of $183.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Arete Research raised Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $439.79.

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Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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