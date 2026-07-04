Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 8,620 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,946 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 8,620 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $25,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $493,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,737.40. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,290 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Price Performance

QCOM opened at $176.25 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $205.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.95. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $220.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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