Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 9,989 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,714 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 9,989 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.61% of IDEX worth $85,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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IDEX Price Performance

IEX stock opened at $224.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. IDEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $157.25 and a 52-week high of $230.18.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The firm had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. IDEX's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,346,134.76. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 target price on IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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