Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Position in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,197 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,044 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.40% of Chemed worth $77,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 108 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. Zacks Research upgraded Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Chemed from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemed presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $501.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHE

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $489.54 on Friday. Chemed Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $365.20 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $657.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $659.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 10.23%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Chemed Corporation will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Chemed's payout ratio is 13.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total value of $842,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,993,927.47. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total transaction of $602,553.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,876.74. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company's stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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