Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. $USPH

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH - Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,314 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,754 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 2.98% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $35,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Physical Therapy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $244,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,141.88. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $52,205.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,951.08. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE USPH opened at $75.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.84 and a 200 day moving average of $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $93.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.07%.U.S. Physical Therapy's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.58%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc NYSE: USPH is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

In addition to traditional rehabilitation services, U.S.

Further Reading

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