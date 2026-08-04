Boyd Group Services Inc. $BGSI Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (NYSE:BGSI - Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,564 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.48% of Boyd Group Services worth $17,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSI. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Group Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Group Services during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Group Services during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Boyd Group Services in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Boyd Group Services in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of BGSI stock opened at $105.59 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $183.10.

Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BGSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Boyd Group Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BGSI shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $200.00 to $157.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.00.

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Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc is a North American operator of collision repair centers that provides vehicle repair, paint and refinishing, and auto glass replacement services. Its locations perform mechanical and cosmetic collision repairs, parts sourcing, and related warranty work, serving retail customers as well as business clients such as insurers and fleet operators. The company’s operations typically include estimating, repair planning, paint and body work, and post-repair quality assurance and customer service.

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Boyd Group Services operates across both Canada and the United States through a network of company-owned collision repair facilities under various local and regional brand names.

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