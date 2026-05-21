Boyer Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Boyer Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,549 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Amazon.com accounts for 0.6% of Boyer Financial Services Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309,697 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of AMZN opened at $265.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $237.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.66.

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Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 201,026 shares of company stock worth $49,128,874 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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