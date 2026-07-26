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Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $38.17 Million Stock Holdings in Crane $CR

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Crane logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Crane by 1,652.8% in the first quarter, ending with 223,238 shares valued at about $38.17 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment on Crane remains constructive, with analysts assigning an average Buy rating and a consensus price target of $234; several firms recently reiterated or initiated bullish coverage.
  • Crane reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates, while also trading near its 52-week high after rising 3.7% to $226.22.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 1,652.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,238 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 210,502 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.39% of Crane worth $38,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CR. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CR. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $234.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CR

Crane Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE CR opened at $226.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock's 50-day moving average is $204.46 and its 200-day moving average is $194.23. Crane has a one year low of $159.58 and a one year high of $226.99.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.21. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The business had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Crane's revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Crane's dividend payout ratio is 18.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan D. Lynch acquired 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $177.38 per share, with a total value of $26,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,630.60. The trade was a 68.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Crane (NYSE:CR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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