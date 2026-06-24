Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,525 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 55,423 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $11,543,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,016,000. Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,871,000. Finally, AMG Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $234.11 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $312.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

More Amazon.com News

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About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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