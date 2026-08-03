Brandywine Financial Group Buys New Shares in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Brandywine Financial Group bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 264,977 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $6,757,000. Mosaic comprises approximately 5.7% of Brandywine Financial Group's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brandywine Financial Group owned 0.08% of Mosaic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 169.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mosaic from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Freedom Capital raised Mosaic from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Mosaic from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOS

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $22.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 170.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $36.99.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 0.36%.The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Company Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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