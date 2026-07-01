Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 4,087 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,152 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $52,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,100.91. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $326.91 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $312.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $279.10 and a 52-week high of $343.45. The company has a market capitalization of $875.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $340.88.

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More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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