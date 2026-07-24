Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH - Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,086,060 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.64% of Bread Financial worth $231,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Bread Financial by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,029,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,273,000 after purchasing an additional 299,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,731 shares of the company's stock worth $85,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,147,366 shares of the company's stock worth $84,940,000 after buying an additional 203,707 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,890 shares of the company's stock worth $74,667,000 after buying an additional 129,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,390,000 after buying an additional 215,795 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bread Financial alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett acquired 698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.43 per share, with a total value of $60,328.14. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $950,730. This represents a 6.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph J. Andretta sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $1,336,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 582,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,877,673.10. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Bread Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Bread Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bread Financial reported Q2 EPS of $3.55 , beating estimates by a wide margin, while revenue of $993 million also came in above forecasts. The company also said revenue rose 6.9% year over year , reinforcing the idea that core business trends remain solid. Bread Financial Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Bread Financial reported Q2 EPS of , beating estimates by a wide margin, while revenue of also came in above forecasts. The company also said revenue rose , reinforcing the idea that core business trends remain solid. Positive Sentiment: The company also highlighted strong profitability metrics, including a 18.79% return on equity and 11.90% net margin , which can support investor confidence in the stock’s valuation. Bread Financial earnings release and conference materials

The company also highlighted strong profitability metrics, including a and , which can support investor confidence in the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Management declared a quarterly common dividend of $0.23 per share and also announced preferred-share dividends, signaling continued cash generation and shareholder returns. Bread Financial Declares Dividends on Preferred and Common Stock

Management declared a quarterly common dividend of and also announced preferred-share dividends, signaling continued cash generation and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also digesting the company’s performance update for June 2026 and earnings-call commentary for clues about credit trends, delinquencies, and loan losses going forward. Bread Financial Provides Performance Update for June 2026

Bread Financial Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company's 50-day moving average price is $97.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.01. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $109.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.81. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Bread Financial's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Bread Financial's payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFH. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research lowered Bread Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bread Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bread Financial wasn't on the list.

While Bread Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here