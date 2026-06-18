Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,288 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 21,706 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,776,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 511,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,351,000 after purchasing an additional 147,701 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $160.78.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $150.39 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $145.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.76. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $167.25. The stock has a market cap of $350.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

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