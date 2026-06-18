Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $52.10 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,366 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.1% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $52,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,300,457 shares of company stock valued at $274,041,153 over the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $204.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $142.03 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s bond sale drew strong demand, with reports that the company booked about $85 billion in orders for its jumbo debt offering. That suggests investors still see NVDA as a high-quality credit and gives the company more flexibility to fund its AI infrastructure buildout. Article Title

NVIDIA’s bond sale drew strong demand, with reports that the company booked about $85 billion in orders for its jumbo debt offering. That suggests investors still see NVDA as a high-quality credit and gives the company more flexibility to fund its AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted continued AI demand and upbeat commentary around NVIDIA’s growth, including strong revenue, expanding margins, and analyst views that the stock still looks attractive relative to peers. Article Title

Several articles highlighted continued AI demand and upbeat commentary around NVIDIA’s growth, including strong revenue, expanding margins, and analyst views that the stock still looks attractive relative to peers. Positive Sentiment: Recent partnerships and ecosystem wins, including HPE’s AI Factory expansion with NVIDIA and other data-center related deals, reinforce NVDA’s central role in AI infrastructure. Article Title

Recent partnerships and ecosystem wins, including HPE’s AI Factory expansion with NVIDIA and other data-center related deals, reinforce NVDA’s central role in AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA executives, including Jensen Huang, continued to promote AI as a long-term driver for U.S. manufacturing and jobs, but these comments were mostly thematic and did not include a new financial catalyst. Article Title

NVIDIA executives, including Jensen Huang, continued to promote AI as a long-term driver for U.S. manufacturing and jobs, but these comments were mostly thematic and did not include a new financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports warned that NVIDIA could face an AI funding squeeze as customers and infrastructure partners rely more heavily on debt and become more disciplined about capital spending. That concern is weighing on sentiment across AI stocks, including NVDA. Article Title

Multiple reports warned that NVIDIA could face an AI funding squeeze as customers and infrastructure partners rely more heavily on debt and become more disciplined about capital spending. That concern is weighing on sentiment across AI stocks, including NVDA. Negative Sentiment: Short-seller Jim Chanos’ comparison of the AI buildout to the dot-com era added to worries that the current AI capex boom could eventually slow or disappoint, pressuring sentiment on NVIDIA and peers. Article Title

Short-seller Jim Chanos’ comparison of the AI buildout to the dot-com era added to worries that the current AI capex boom could eventually slow or disappoint, pressuring sentiment on NVIDIA and peers. Negative Sentiment: There were also repeated headlines about NVIDIA being “under pressure” and lagging some semiconductor peers, reflecting investor concern that the stock may be pausing after a huge run and facing valuation scrutiny. Article Title

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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