Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 76,067 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 220.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 76,067 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

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