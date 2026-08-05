BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG Holdings Trimmed by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG - Free Report) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,752 shares of the company's stock after selling 63,522 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter worth $2,486,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 48.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,534,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,370,000 after buying an additional 502,786 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 452.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 228,941 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 187,485 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 53,170 shares of the company's stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company's stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BTSG. UBS Group raised their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.71.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 130,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $7,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,194,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,177,051.25. The trade was a 9.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $2,056,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 131,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,751,945. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Up 3.7%

BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $73.75. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.88.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.66 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 16.73%. BrightSpring Health Services's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting BrightSpring Health Services

Here are the key news stories impacting BrightSpring Health Services this week:

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services NASDAQ: BTSG is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company's operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient's home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

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