Brink's Company (The) $BCO is Lodge Hill Capital LLC's 6th Largest Position

Lodge Hill Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO - Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,000 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Brink's comprises approximately 4.8% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Brink's worth $32,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brink's during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,105,000. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Brink's by 1,237.6% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 549,417 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $56,936,000 after buying an additional 508,343 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink's in the second quarter worth about $43,465,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Brink's by 385,161.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 446,903 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $52,167,000 after acquiring an additional 446,787 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC grew its holdings in Brink's by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 420,297 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $49,061,000 after acquiring an additional 292,829 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Brink's Stock Up 2.7%

BCO opened at $121.42 on Thursday. Brink's Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.99 and a fifty-two week high of $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Brink's had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 87.38%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Brink's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brink's Company will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Brink's's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Brink's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brink's presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.00.

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Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO - Free Report).

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