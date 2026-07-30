Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,673,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 642,539 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.33% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $404,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BMY opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $64.96.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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