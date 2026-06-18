Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Bought by Independent Franchise Partners LLP

Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,828,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 204,797 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb accounts for about 7.1% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned about 1.02% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $1,123,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.9%

BMY opened at $55.41 on Thursday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company's 50 day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.08.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

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About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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