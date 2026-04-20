Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,033 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC raised their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.71.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.21 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.73.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is presently 73.04%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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