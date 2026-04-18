Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 194.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 102,437 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $8,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Insider Activity

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE BMY opened at $60.21 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.62.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.04%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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