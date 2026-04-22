Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,837,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 95,242 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.09% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $99,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 113,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 25.9% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 150,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,909 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 273,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,476 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,139,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $51,396,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 110.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 106,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 55,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.71.

Read Our Latest Report on BMY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is presently 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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