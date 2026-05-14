Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 1,462,716 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.06% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $67,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,727,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,719,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,595,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,356,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 11.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,143,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $818,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,618 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,075,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $770,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,901,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $672,062,000 after acquiring an additional 58,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $56.40 on Thursday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $62.89. The company's 50 day moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $115.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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