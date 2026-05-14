Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 26,966 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Key Stories Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here