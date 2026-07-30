Bristow Group Inc. $VTOL is South Dakota Investment Council's 9th Largest Position

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL - Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965,845 shares of the company's stock after selling 801,900 shares during the period. Bristow Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of South Dakota Investment Council's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. South Dakota Investment Council owned 6.64% of Bristow Group worth $92,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 1,450.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 1,645.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on VTOL shares. Zacks Research raised Bristow Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Bristow Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.00.

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Bristow Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.23. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $388.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $383.68 million. Bristow Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristow Group Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc is a global provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry and search-and-rescue (SAR) operations worldwide. The company specializes in the safe and efficient transport of personnel, equipment and supplies to offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as emergency response and medevac services. Bristow's operations support exploration, production and decommissioning activities, helping energy companies maintain continuity of production in some of the world's most challenging environments.

The company maintains a diverse fleet of turbine-powered helicopters, including medium- and heavy-lift aircraft such as the Sikorsky S-92, Airbus H225 (formerly EC225) and Leonardo AW189.

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