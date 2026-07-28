British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Stock Holdings Lowered by Empyrean Capital Partners LP

Empyrean Capital Partners LP reduced its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI - Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 275,000 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco makes up about 3.7% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned about 0.09% of British American Tobacco worth $112,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 64,389,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,645,500,000 after acquiring an additional 332,062 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,333,402 shares of the company's stock worth $1,264,512,000 after purchasing an additional 264,511 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,503,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $686,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,737 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,518,567 shares of the company's stock worth $538,935,000 after buying an additional 47,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,934,792 shares of the company's stock worth $368,099,000 after buying an additional 1,578,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTI. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of British American Tobacco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTI

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE BTI opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $49.88 and a twelve month high of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world's largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT's core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

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