Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Holdings Reduced by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 57,252 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP's holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,892. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $435.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $430.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 83.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.52 and a 52 week high of $437.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.28.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here