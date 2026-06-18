Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Clough Capital Partners L P's 7th Largest Position

Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 3.1% of Clough Capital Partners L P's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clough Capital Partners L P's holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,252,196,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 895.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 12,689,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,391,940,000 after buying an additional 11,414,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,788,194,000 after buying an additional 5,040,801 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,858,789,000 after buying an additional 4,694,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after buying an additional 3,919,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $712,354.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,892. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 51,233 shares of company stock worth $18,125,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reiterated a bullish stance on Broadcom, saying the market may be underestimating its long-term AI opportunity and calling the shares attractive at current levels. Barrons article

JPMorgan reiterated a bullish stance on Broadcom, saying the market may be underestimating its long-term AI opportunity and calling the shares attractive at current levels. Positive Sentiment: Other coverage highlighted Broadcom’s “massive AI pipeline” and the company’s growing role in AI infrastructure, reinforcing expectations for multi-year revenue growth. Benzinga article

Other coverage highlighted Broadcom’s “massive AI pipeline” and the company’s growing role in AI infrastructure, reinforcing expectations for multi-year revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom announced pricing terms for cash tender offers to repurchase portions of its outstanding debt, a move that can support balance-sheet management and financial flexibility. PR Newswire article

Broadcom announced pricing terms for cash tender offers to repurchase portions of its outstanding debt, a move that can support balance-sheet management and financial flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on Broadcom’s latest quarter noted strong AI-chip demand and revenue growth, but also pointed to gross margin pressure and cautious guidance, which may be keeping some investors from getting more aggressive. Zacks article

Commentary on Broadcom’s latest quarter noted strong AI-chip demand and revenue growth, but also pointed to gross margin pressure and cautious guidance, which may be keeping some investors from getting more aggressive. Negative Sentiment: Some broader AI-stock commentary has compared today’s AI capex boom to the dot-com era, renewing valuation and cycle-risk concerns across the sector that could weigh on sentiment for AVGO. 247WallSt article

Broadcom Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $392.90 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.17 and a 12-month high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $408.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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